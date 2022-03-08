wrestling / News
Updated WWE WrestleMania 38 Card
WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 38 following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas, Texas and airs live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:
Night One
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz
* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
Night Two
* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan
* Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Night Undetermined
* Edge vs. AJ Styles
