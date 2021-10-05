wrestling / News
Updating List of WWE Draft Picks From Raw
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
The draft picks are coming in for the second night of the WWE Draft on tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the updating list from tonight’s episode below, and our live coverage of tonight’s episode here.
Raw
* Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
* Bobby Lashley
* Seth Rollins
* United States Champion Damian Priest
* AJ Styles & Omos
* Kevin Owens
Smackdown
* Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos
* Sasha Banks
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
* Sheamus
* Shayna Baszler
* Xia Li
