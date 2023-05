WWE has announced a KO Show segment and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company has announced the following for the show, which airs next week on FOX:

* WWE United States Championship Match; Austin Theory vs. Sheamus

* Bayley & IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Partner TBA

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* The KO Show w with guests Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa