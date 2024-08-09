The Usos Made Solo Sikoa Graduate College Before Becoming a Wrestler

In an interview with The Ringer (via Fightful), Jey Uso revealed that he and his brother Jimmy made Solo Sikoa graduate college before they let him become a pro wrestler. Sikoa is the younger brother of the Usos.

Jey said: “From a real perspective, I’m so happy for him man. It brings joy to see him out there on SmackDown because I know this story and what it took for him to get there. He did put in work. Solo has a degree in college, he’s the smartest one out of all of us. He just wanted to wrestle. The rule was, me and my brother told him, we’ll get you in but you need to finish school first. Finish school and he’s like, I want to go. I want to Orlando, I want to go to NXT. To see him now in the position today man, he’s killing it. I tell him, you’re shining right now Uce. Man, keep it up. Doesn’t it bring a boss look to it? It’s tribal chief but it’s his own way, his own style.“