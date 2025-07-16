wrestling / News
Various News: UWN Announces New TV Taping, Brie Bella’s Latest Video
July 16, 2025
– The United Wrestling Network is set to hold a Gotham Wrestling TV taping in October. The promotion announced its first Gotham Wrestling taping on Facebook as taking place on October 16th in West Nyack, New York.
– Brie Bella’s latest YouTube Video is online, described as follows:
“Welcome back to Hi, My Name Is Brie! Today, I’m giving you a peek into one of my favorite daily routines — life in the chicken coop. From collecting eggs to cleaning and bonding with my girls (yes, I’m officially a crazy chicken lady!), this episode is all about the joy and fulfillment of backyard chickens.
Whether you’re a homesteading pro or just chicken-curious, I hope this inspires you to connect more with your food, your space, and the animals around you.”