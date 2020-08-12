wrestling / News
Vampiro Documentary Nail In the Coffin Set For September Release
The documentary on Vampiro’s career that premiered at Fantastic Fest last year is set to release next month. Epic Pictures has announced that Nail in the Coffin: The Fall and Rise of Vampiro is set to release in limited theaters on September 4th with a release on VOD/Digital platforms set for September 8th. You can see the poster for the movie below.
The film is directed by Michael Paszt and is described as follows:
Semi-retired professional wrestler Ian Hodgkinson reveals the harsh realities behind the glamour of being in the world of wrestling as the infamous ‘Vampiro’. A Lucha Libre legend, Hodgkinson tells the astonishing story about his meteoric rise to fame in the 90’s and how it almost killed him. Yet none of that was as back-breaking as his current life – working behind-the-scenes as the Director of Talent for Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico City and Lucha Underground in Los Angeles, while simultaneously raising his teenage daughter Dasha in remote Northern Canada as a single parent.
Unlike many professional wrestling documentaries before, director Michael Paszt has constructed a fascinating and heartfelt look at a wrestler who has overcome and continues to battle with physical injuries, sexual abuse, and drug addiction. Not to mention the wild stories of working for Milli Vanilli, and wrestling alongside the punk rock band The Misfits – Vampiro’s stories are multi-faceted and completely enthralling.
Told through an engrossing collection of home videos and personal interviews with his closest friends and family, NAIL IN THE COFFIN is an intimate and genuine look into a single father grappling with fame, the pressures of professional and personal responsibilities, and his own mortality.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Celebrates AEW Dynamite Beating RAW In 18-34 Demo
- Kofi Kingston On People Who Don’t Consider the Rock a Black WWE Champion, Inspiring People With His Title Win
- Eric Bischoff Says Wrestling Hasn’t Had a Legitimate Star Since 2002
- Booker T On Refusing to Job to Matt Morgan In Short Match In TNA, If He and Morgan Had Any Backstage Heat