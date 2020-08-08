wrestling / News
Various News: Adam Cole Says He’s Going To Hurt Pat McAfee, Two More Names Added to NJPW KOPW Tournament, Most Watched WWE Network Shows
– Adam Cole posted a new message on Twitter to comment on his match with Pat McAfee at NXT Takeover XXX, saying he will hurt the former football player.
He wrote: “I am going to hurt this chump. Then I’m going to make sure he stays out of pro wrestling forever. You aren’t welcome, and you never will be.”
– Satoshi Kojima and El Desperado have joined Kazuchika Okada and Yujiro Takahashi in the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling title tournament.
– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the most watched WWE Network shows in the last week were “Greatest Stars of the 90s” followed by “WWE Day of Extreme Rules: Bayley and Banks.”
