wrestling / News

Various News: Adam Cole Says He’s Going To Hurt Pat McAfee, Two More Names Added to NJPW KOPW Tournament, Most Watched WWE Network Shows

August 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Adam Cole Pat McAfee

– Adam Cole posted a new message on Twitter to comment on his match with Pat McAfee at NXT Takeover XXX, saying he will hurt the former football player.

He wrote: “I am going to hurt this chump. Then I’m going to make sure he stays out of pro wrestling forever. You aren’t welcome, and you never will be.

– Satoshi Kojima and El Desperado have joined Kazuchika Okada and Yujiro Takahashi in the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling title tournament.

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the most watched WWE Network shows in the last week were “Greatest Stars of the 90s” followed by “WWE Day of Extreme Rules: Bayley and Banks.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, NJPW King of Pro Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading