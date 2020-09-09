Various News: AEW Countdown to All Out Rating, Eddie Kingston Invites Wrestlers To The Grindhouse, WWE Stock Update

– Showbuzz Daily reports that the AEW Countdown to All Out special on Saturday had 357,00 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic when it aired at 5:30 PM ET.

This is up from the Double or Nothing Countdown special in May, which had 344,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. Countdown to All Out was #23 on cable broadcasts for the night. The top ten programs of the night were mostly sports, with the NBA Playoffs taking up the top four spots.

– WWN Live has posted a new promo from Eddie Kingston, inviting wrestlers to the debut of Grindhouse on September 26.

– WWE stock opened at $42.98 per share this morning.