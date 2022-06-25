wrestling / News
Various News: All In T-Shirts Available, Cheeseburger Set to Work Fall European Events
June 25, 2022
– T-shirts for the original All In event are now available at Pro Wrestling Tees with the Ring of Honor merchandise.
– Wrestler Cheeseburger has announced that he’ll be working in Germany’s wXw in October ant the Italian Wrestling Association in November. You can view his announcement below:
Germany in October for @wXwGermany
Italy in Nov for @IWAItaly1
I have one more new country so far I’ve confirmed a booking with!
Any guesses? 👀#WorldFamousWorldTour pic.twitter.com/v6eYrFkzeZ
— Cheeseburger or CB? (@CheeseburgerROH) June 22, 2022
