Various News: Andrade Says Apollo Crews Got ‘Lucky’ Last Night, Kota Ibushi Reveals His Best Entrance

May 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former US champion Andrade is not happy after losing his title to Apollo Crews on last night’s episode of Raw. After the show, Apollo Crews wrote a tweet and thanked his fans and supporters. Meanwhile, Andrade wrote that Crews “had just one lucky night.” You can check out their post-match tweets below.

Andrade stated, “I am the real champion of the United States. you had just one lucky night @WWEApollo that championship will return to #Andrade waist #ElIdolo #LatinosUnidos.”

– In the latest NJPW “My Best Entrance” video, Kota Ibushi reveals his favorite entrance of his New Japan career. You can check out that video below. Ibushi picked his match against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2015.

