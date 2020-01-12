wrestling / News

Various News: Angelo Dawkins’ Baby Is A Boy, This Week’s MLW Fusion Online

January 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Angelo Dawkins revealed that his baby will be a boy. He revealed the news that his wife was expecting earlier this week.

– This week’s episode of MLW Fusion is now on Youtube. It features the following matches:

* Opera Cup Semi-Finals: Timothy Thatcher vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* World Tag Team Title Match: Ross & Marshall Von Erich vs. The Spirit Squad

