Various News: Big E Attends NHL Playoff Game With Titus O’Neil, Johnny Rodz Underwent Heart Surgery

– Injured former WWE Champion Big E attended an NHL Playoffs game featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. The New York Rangers last night with Titus O’Neil. O’Neil tweeted on the event and some photos with Big E, which you can see below.

O’Neil wrote, “@TBLightning WHAT A NIGHT and WHAT A WIN!! #GoBolts so great that my guy @WWEBigE was able to come join us tonight.”

Big E is currently recovering after suffering a broken neck earlier in March. It was reported at the time that he would not require surgery.

– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz underwent heart surgery over the weekend in Staten Island, New York. Rodz also trained such veterans as D-Von Dudley, Matt Striker, Taz, Tommy Dreamer, and more.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Rodz on his recovery.