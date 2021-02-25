wrestling / News
Various News: Body Slam Hits Blu-ray on June 15, Stan Hansen Shares Stories With Gerald Brisco & JBL
– Last November, Kino Lorber Studio Classics announced that a new Blu-ray & DVD release was int he works for the classic 1986 wrestling film, Body Slam, featuring a brand-new 2K master. The release date for the new Blu-ray release has now been announced for June 15.
The film starred Dirk Benedict, Tanya Roberts, Roddy Piper, Lou Albano, Barry Gordon, Charles Nelson Reilly, Billy Barty, John Astin & John Fujioka, with cameos from Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, Afa, Sika, The Barbarian, Teijo Khan, Freddie Blassie, Adnan Al-Kaissie and more. Here’s a synopsis for Body Slam:
“A down-on-his-luck music manager (Benedict) for the fictional rock band Kick finds his luck changing when he by mistake also starts managing a successful wrestling duo (Piper and Tonga Kid).”
Coming June 15th!
Body Slam (1986)
• Brand New HD Master from a 2K scan of the Interpositive
• NEW Interview with Actor Barry Gordon
• 2 Theatrical Trailers (Newly Restored in HD)
• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
• English Subtitles
Directed by Hal Needham (Smokey and the Bandit). pic.twitter.com/TzdQpFw3Sc
— KLStudioClassics (@KLStudioClassic) February 24, 2021
– JBL recently chatted with WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and Stan Hansen on his YouTube channel, which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Why WWE Needs The Fiend & Alexa Bliss, Cedric Alexander Having Backstage Heat, Chad Gable’s Potential
- Arn Anderson Recalls His Frustrations With Original Sin Cara In WWE, Why He Was Never Going To Replace Rey Mysterio
- Ric Flair On McMahon Family Helping Him After Reid’s Passing, Being Angry Over 30 For 30 Special
- Tony Khan Says Second AEW WarnerMedia Show Is Still Happening in 2021