Various News: Body Slam Hits Blu-ray on June 15, Stan Hansen Shares Stories With Gerald Brisco & JBL

– Last November, Kino Lorber Studio Classics announced that a new Blu-ray & DVD release was int he works for the classic 1986 wrestling film, Body Slam, featuring a brand-new 2K master. The release date for the new Blu-ray release has now been announced for June 15.

The film starred Dirk Benedict, Tanya Roberts, Roddy Piper, Lou Albano, Barry Gordon, Charles Nelson Reilly, Billy Barty, John Astin & John Fujioka, with cameos from Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, Afa, Sika, The Barbarian, Teijo Khan, Freddie Blassie, Adnan Al-Kaissie and more. Here’s a synopsis for Body Slam:

“A down-on-his-luck music manager (Benedict) for the fictional rock band Kick finds his luck changing when he by mistake also starts managing a successful wrestling duo (Piper and Tonga Kid).”

Coming June 15th! Body Slam (1986)

• Brand New HD Master from a 2K scan of the Interpositive

• NEW Interview with Actor Barry Gordon

• 2 Theatrical Trailers (Newly Restored in HD)

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• English Subtitles Directed by Hal Needham (Smokey and the Bandit). pic.twitter.com/TzdQpFw3Sc — KLStudioClassics (@KLStudioClassic) February 24, 2021

