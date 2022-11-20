Various News: Celebrities Attending Full Gear Tonight, The Rock On Kelly Clarkson’s Show, KENTA Headed to CZW

– Fightful Select reports that JWoWW and MLB player Brandon Phillips are in attendance at AEW Full Gear tonight. Phillips is married to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. JWoWW was also at Rampage last night.

– Here is a clip of The Rock on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

– CZW has announced that KENTA will debut for the company on December 18.