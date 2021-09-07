wrestling / News

Various News: Drake Maverick Shares Photo From Dexter Lumis’ Bachelor Party, Nikki Bella Sings for Matteo, Killian Dain Featured on Teasy’s Table

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Killian Dain Drake Maverick

– Tonight’s WWE NXT will feature the bachelor and bachelorette parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell. Drake Maverick shared the following tweet and photo from the bachelor party before the footage gets shown later tonight:

Maverick wrote, “I’ll be interested to watch back this footage later because I woke up on Monday in Miami wearing a tweed suit… I also think I bumped my head.”

– Nikki Bella shared a new vlog where she sings “Wheels on the Bus” for her son Matteo:

– Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain (aka Big Damo) was featured on Teasy’s Table:

