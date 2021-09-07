wrestling / News
Various News: Drake Maverick Shares Photo From Dexter Lumis’ Bachelor Party, Nikki Bella Sings for Matteo, Killian Dain Featured on Teasy’s Table
– Tonight’s WWE NXT will feature the bachelor and bachelorette parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell. Drake Maverick shared the following tweet and photo from the bachelor party before the footage gets shown later tonight:
Maverick wrote, “I’ll be interested to watch back this footage later because I woke up on Monday in Miami wearing a tweed suit… I also think I bumped my head.”
I’ll be interested to watch back this footage later because I woke up on Monday in Miami wearing a tweed suit… I also think I bumped my head 🤕
TONIGHT at 8/7c – @WWENXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JhdaZanG6K
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) September 7, 2021
– Nikki Bella shared a new vlog where she sings “Wheels on the Bus” for her son Matteo:
– Former WWE Superstar Killian Dain (aka Big Damo) was featured on Teasy’s Table:
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho & Britt Baker Interact After AEW All Out (Videos)
- Note On When Cody Rhodes Is Expected To Return To AEW Television
- More Details On Adam Cole’s AEW Debut At All Out, WWE’s Reaction
- Note On WWE Talents Who Were In Chicago For AEW All Out Weekend, Former WWE Star Backstage