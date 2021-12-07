wrestling / News

Various News: Early Access for Bray Wyatt Autographs at WrestleCon, Today’s ROH Week By Week

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt Raw 4-12-21

– WrestleCon has announced that “SuperFans” can get early access to buy Bray Wyatt autographs and pro photos for $90 each. The price to become a SuperFan is $100. Fans who are interested can purchase tickets at WrestleCon’s website. Wyatt is set to appear at WrestleCon 2022 next year.

– Today’s episode of ROH Week By Week is now available:

