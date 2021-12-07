wrestling / News
Various News: Early Access for Bray Wyatt Autographs at WrestleCon, Today’s ROH Week By Week
December 7, 2021 | Posted by
– WrestleCon has announced that “SuperFans” can get early access to buy Bray Wyatt autographs and pro photos for $90 each. The price to become a SuperFan is $100. Fans who are interested can purchase tickets at WrestleCon’s website. Wyatt is set to appear at WrestleCon 2022 next year.
Great news for our SuperFans! Early access to buy Bray Wyatt autos and pro photos is now available for the discounted price of $90 each! If you’re not a SuperFan, the price is $100 each and you’ll have to wait for the general sale. Head to https://t.co/DEtNCI468w to buy your tix!
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 7, 2021
– Today’s episode of ROH Week By Week is now available:
