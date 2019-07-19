wrestling / News
Various News: Full Mattel/WWE Panel Video From Comic-Con, NJPW Action Figures Coming
– Ringside Collectibles has released the full video of the Mattel/WWE panel from San Diego Comic-Con. You can see the video below, which includes the Drake Maverick appearance dressed as a banana:
– PWInsider reports that Super 7 announced at the convention that they will be making an action figure line for NJPW. The company, which has produced figures for lucha libre, Universal Studios and other such lines, did not reveal details on the line except that they have acquired the license to make them.
