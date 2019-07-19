wrestling / News

Various News: Full Mattel/WWE Panel Video From Comic-Con, NJPW Action Figures Coming

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Ringside Collectibles has released the full video of the Mattel/WWE panel from San Diego Comic-Con. You can see the video below, which includes the Drake Maverick appearance dressed as a banana:

PWInsider reports that Super 7 announced at the convention that they will be making an action figure line for NJPW. The company, which has produced figures for lucha libre, Universal Studios and other such lines, did not reveal details on the line except that they have acquired the license to make them.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

San Diego Comic-Con, WWE, WWE Mattel, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading