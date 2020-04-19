wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Rebellion Rewatch Set for Tonight, Dr. Wagner Jr. Appears on AAA Lucha Fighter
– Impact Wrestling announced that there will be a Rebellion rewatch tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out the announcement below.
– Dr. Wagner Jr. made a surprise appearance on AAA’s Lucha Fighter today. You can check out a clip AAA released of his appearance below.
