Various News: Impact Rebellion Rewatch Set for Tonight, Dr. Wagner Jr. Appears on AAA Lucha Fighter

April 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Rebellion

– Impact Wrestling announced that there will be a Rebellion rewatch tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out the announcement below.

– Dr. Wagner Jr. made a surprise appearance on AAA’s Lucha Fighter today. You can check out a clip AAA released of his appearance below.

