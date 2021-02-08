Various News: Impact Wrestling Airing Final Resolution 2009 On AXS TV, Todd Pettingil Relaunches Comedy Website

– Impact Wrestling will air its Final Resolution 2009 pay-per-view for free on AXS TV tomorrow at 4 PM ET. The show featured AJ Styles defending the TNA title against Christopher Daniels, Kurt Angle squaring off with Desmond Wolfe, and much more.

Here’s the match lineup from the show:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Chris Daniels

* Three Degrees Of Pain: Desmond Wolfe vs. Kurt Angle

* Last Man Standing Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Scott Steiner

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The British Invasion vs. The Motor City Machineguns

* Foley’s Funhouse Rules Match: Raven & Dr. Stevie Richards vs. Mick Foley & Abyss

* TNA Knockouts Championship: cODB vs. Tara

* Feast or Fired Match: Kevin Nash vs. Sheik Abdul Bashir vs. Samoa Joe vs. Rob Terry vs. Robert Roode vs. James Storm vs. Eric Young vs. Homicide vs. Kiyoshi vs. Cody Deaner vs. Jay Lethal vs. Consequences Creed.

* 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match: Team 3D, Rhino and Jesse Neal vs. D’Angelo Dinero, Matt Morgan, Hernandez and Suicide

– Former WWE announcer Todd Pettingill has relaunched his comedy website. Here’s the release with the full details (via PWInsider):

Hey, it’s Todd here with a personal invitation! 2020 was a giant, sucking sinkhole… but it’s time to turn the corner. Check out over 120 hours of parody songs, phone scams, classic bits and Todd’s take on life, the universe and everything. Now, it’s FREE! Just visit HeyTodd.com No sign up or credit card required. Relive the magic or experience it for the first time. Click. Watch. Laugh.

– PWInsider reports that the CW’s upcoming “Superman and Lois” is set to have a replay on TNT on Feb. 27 at 9 PM ET, and as part of the repay agreement, Cody Rhodes’ Go-Big Show will have a special airing on the CW on Feb. 12 at 8 PM ET.