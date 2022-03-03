Various News: International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony, The Bella Twins Chat With Camille Kosek

– The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame issued the following announcement on the IPWHF’s Class of 2022. This year’s induction ceremony is scheduled for August 26-28 in Albany, New York. This year’s class will feature 13 new inductees (h/t PWInsider):

13 SELECTED TO THE IPWHF CLASS OF 2022

3/3/2022 – Albany, NY – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is extremely excited to announce that the push for Induction Weekend 2022, August 26-28 in Albany, New York, is off and running! Induction Weekend is slated to be bigger and better than last year and that all begins with the announcement of the 2022 Induction Class on Sunday, March 13, 2022, LIVE from the “Showcase of Legends” event at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, prior to Big Time Wrestling’s live event that evening.

This year, 13 legends were selected for induction and those names will be released publicly on Sunday, March 13. This year we honor those who have made an indelible mark on the professional wrestling industry will be enshrined at “The Hall” this August during Induction Weekend 2022; including our first female inductee.

Ticket, hotel and sponsorship information are now available to the public on the IPWHF website: http://www.prowrestlinghall.org/induction.

MVP Arena located at 51 Pearl St. in Downtown Albany, New York is also home to Siena Basketball, Albany Empire of the National Arena League and the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League; as well as numerous concerts and events year-round to include the WWE.

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is a registered 501(c)3 Not for Profit Organization founded in 2019 dedicated to the preservation and education of the history of Pro Wrestling. For more information on the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, please visit: http://www.prowrestlinghall.org or on social media: @prowrestlinghall