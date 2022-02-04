Various News: Isiah Kassidy Trolls Sammy Guevara With Tay Conti Pics, Matt Cardona Reacts To His Impact Win, Orange Crush Files For New Trademark For Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

– Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will feature Isiah Kassidy challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Kassidy took to Twitter ahead of the match to troll Guevara with a bikini photo of Tay Conti, even making it his profile picture. Guevara threatened to “kick his ass” and Conti said that Guevara will “destroy” him. You can see the exchange below:

Ok I’m going to kick your ass Friday. https://t.co/uFpXn3YmHa — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) February 3, 2022

Sammy will destroy you on Friday 🖕🖕 https://t.co/5D5En3YuTW — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) February 3, 2022

Yeah, I got a couple actually. https://t.co/lHh2bbJTMR — Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) February 4, 2022

– As noted, Matt Cardona beat Jordynne Grace on last night’s Impact Wrestling to win the Impact Digital Media Championship. Cardona seems to be channeling his GCW gimmick as he bragged about trending at the same time as Vince McMahon.

He wrote: “I’ve been in the ring with everyone from @roryfox_ to @RicFlairNatrBoy…@JordynneGrace has been my toughest opponent! I did what I had to do to win! I’m the NNNEEEWWW @impactwrestling Digital Media WORLD Champ! I become the NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING Digital Media WORLD Champ…And @VinceMcMahon & I are TRENDING! We did it VINCE!!!”

You can see similar tweets below, as Cardona has been busy.

I’ve been in the ring with everyone from @roryfox_ to @RicFlairNatrBoy…@JordynneGrace has been my toughest opponent! I did what I had to do to win! I’m the NNNEEEWWW @impactwrestling Digital Media WORLD Champ!#ImpactOnAXSTV pic.twitter.com/p6kZOsVYey — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 4, 2022

I become the NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING Digital Media WORLD Champ… And @VinceMcMahon & I are TRENDING! We did it VINCE!!! pic.twitter.com/xN0hl9wjqx — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 4, 2022

Good morning Internet! I’m off to bring this title around the country for a weekly of sports entertainment! https://t.co/mBV5BZkIhd — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 4, 2022

Grace wrote that she “should have punched him in the dick.”

I even busted out the lucha… should have just punched him in the dick 🤬 https://t.co/jbGA6mZ9ZF — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 4, 2022

– PWInsider reports that Orange Crush filed to trademark the name ‘Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame’ after producing the first ceremony last month. The paperwork was filed on January 31.