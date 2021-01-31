wrestling / News

Various News: Jungle Boy Named AEW Wrestler of the Week, Matt Cardona Talks About Debuting Against Ace Austin, Taz’s ‘Friend’ Warns Excalibur

January 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jungle Boy AEW 6-3-20

– The AEW on TNT account has named Jungle Boy the wrestler of the week after his win over Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite this week.

– Matt Cardona spoke about making his debut with Impact Wrestling with a victory over Ace Austin at Hard to Kill.

– Taz posted a video online in which his ‘friend’, the masked Super Strong Suplex Machine, warned Excalibur about possibly making an appearance on AEW Dark.

