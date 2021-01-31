wrestling / News
Various News: Jungle Boy Named AEW Wrestler of the Week, Matt Cardona Talks About Debuting Against Ace Austin, Taz’s ‘Friend’ Warns Excalibur
– The AEW on TNT account has named Jungle Boy the wrestler of the week after his win over Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite this week.
It feels like every singles match for @boy_myth_legend he just keeps getting better, which makes him our #WrestleroftheWeek pic.twitter.com/Qa3AXIQCxH
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 29, 2021
– Matt Cardona spoke about making his debut with Impact Wrestling with a victory over Ace Austin at Hard to Kill.
EXCLUSIVE: @TheMattCardona had to beat somebody in his IMPACT debut…it just happened to be @The_Ace_Austin and @FultonWorld – it was nothing personal. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vaXsTCF2Nj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 30, 2021
– Taz posted a video online in which his ‘friend’, the masked Super Strong Suplex Machine, warned Excalibur about possibly making an appearance on AEW Dark.
My OLD buddy!!
Hey @ShutUpExcalibur !!#AEWDynamite #AEWDark #SuperStrongSuplexMachine pic.twitter.com/jhmVjH8Is2
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) January 30, 2021
