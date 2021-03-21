wrestling / News
Various News: Kevin Nash Gets His COVID-19 Vaccine, Drew McIntyre Posts Throwback Photo With Sheamus, Free Match From Wrestlemania XIX
– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Nash revealed that he got his first of two COVID-19 vaccines today.
He wrote: “Round one in my delt. Had to drive 140 miles round trip but I figured what the hell I’m worth it.”
Round one in my delt. Had to drive 140 miles round trip but I figured what the hell I'm worth it pic.twitter.com/9GtQ8BP6XR
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 21, 2021
– Drew McIntyre posted a throwback photo of himself and Sheamus on Twitter ahead of their match at Fastlane tomorrow.
How it started almost 20 years ago. Tomorrow #NoHoldsBarred at #WWEFastLane is how it will end.
See you soon…”brother” pic.twitter.com/wziBTEglzi
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 20, 2021
– WWE has posted a new free match, this time with Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock from Wrestlemania XIX.
