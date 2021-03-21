wrestling / News

Various News: Kevin Nash Gets His COVID-19 Vaccine, Drew McIntyre Posts Throwback Photo With Sheamus, Free Match From Wrestlemania XIX

March 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Nash

– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Nash revealed that he got his first of two COVID-19 vaccines today.

He wrote: “Round one in my delt. Had to drive 140 miles round trip but I figured what the hell I’m worth it.

– Drew McIntyre posted a throwback photo of himself and Sheamus on Twitter ahead of their match at Fastlane tomorrow.

– WWE has posted a new free match, this time with Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock from Wrestlemania XIX.

