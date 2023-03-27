Various News: Latest WWE 24 Now Available on Peacock, Impact Slammiversary Tickets On Sale, New Episode of WOW Available Online

– The latest episode of WWE 24, which covers last year’s Wrestlemania 38 event, is now available on Peacock

Peacock also has more episodes of WWF Superstars, leading up to September 29, 1996.

– Tickets are on sale today for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, which happens on July 15 in Windsor, Ontario.

– Episode 27 of WOW – Women of Wrestling is now available online.