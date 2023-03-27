wrestling / News
Various News: Latest WWE 24 Now Available on Peacock, Impact Slammiversary Tickets On Sale, New Episode of WOW Available Online
March 27, 2023 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE 24, which covers last year’s Wrestlemania 38 event, is now available on Peacock
Peacock also has more episodes of WWF Superstars, leading up to September 29, 1996.
– Tickets are on sale today for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, which happens on July 15 in Windsor, Ontario.
Tickets for #Slammiversary and #SlammiversaryFallout July 15 & 16 in Windsor are ON SALE NOW!
Here: https://t.co/LIvs3byRMQ pic.twitter.com/3rexGnLTYH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 27, 2023
– Episode 27 of WOW – Women of Wrestling is now available online.
