Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, Top 5 Impact Unmaskings, Lio Rush Set For GCW Event
– Here’s the matches for tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
*The Motor City Machine Guns vs. XXXL
*X-Division Champion Rohit Raju vs. Crazzy Steve
*Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament: Jazz & Jordynne Grace vs. Renee Michelle & Killer Kelly
*Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack
– Impact Wrestling has also unveiled a video looking at the company’s top five unmaskings.
– Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian has been added to GCW Slime Season this Saturday.
*12/5 Update!*
Just Signed
THE REMATCH
BLAKE
vs
LIO
+
RSP v Juicy
Bey v Jordan
Fatu v Justice
Mance v Atticus
Kiku v Kat
Webb
Sefa
more
Support the Wrestlers:https://t.co/vo7dX9yEDK
100% proceeds to the locker room!
Sat 12/5 – 4pm PST/7pm EST
Streaming LIVE on IWTV!
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UwJsjhaICP
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 29, 2020
