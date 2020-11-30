wrestling / News

Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, Top 5 Impact Unmaskings, Lio Rush Set For GCW Event

November 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 12-1-20

– Here’s the matches for tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

*The Motor City Machine Guns vs. XXXL
*X-Division Champion Rohit Raju vs. Crazzy Steve
*Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament: Jazz & Jordynne Grace vs. Renee Michelle & Killer Kelly
*Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack

– Impact Wrestling has also unveiled a video looking at the company’s top five unmaskings.

– Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian has been added to GCW Slime Season this Saturday.

