wrestling / News
Various News: Miro Unboxes His Own AEW Action Figure (Video), NJPW on Roku Preview, KENTA Meet & Greet
July 28, 2021 | Posted by
– Ringside Collectibles released a video of TNT champion Miro unboxing his new AEW action figure, which you can check out below. The figure is part of the AEW Unmatched Series 1 collection.
– NJPW has released a preview for this week’s episode of NJPW on Roku, which debuts Thursday, July 29 at 5:00 pm. This week’s episode features Part of of the World Tag League 2020. You can check out that preview video below:
– NJPW released a video of a virtual meet & greet with KENTA, which you can see below:
