– 2018 Mae Young Classic competitor Nicole Matthews returned to the US at last night’s DEFY Wrestling event. She was previously banned from entering the United States for five years due to work visa issues, but now she’s back.

During DEFY Wrestling’s On Top show, she called 2023 her year of redemption. She also called out DEFY Women’s champion VertVixen. You can see some clips and images of her appearance in DEFY below:

Long awaited return of @nmatthewsninja returned tonight @defyNW and she has her sights on current DEFY women’s champ @VertVixen pic.twitter.com/Qf3PrnQ99U — KetoJoe (@DaKetoJoe) March 12, 2023

– Fightful Select reports that the son of former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty has started wrestling training.