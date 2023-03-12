wrestling / News

Various News: Nicole Matthews Returns to USA at Defy Wrestling Event, Son of Scotty 2 Hotty Training for Wrestling

March 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nicole matthews Mae Young Classic Image Credit: WWE

– 2018 Mae Young Classic competitor Nicole Matthews returned to the US at last night’s DEFY Wrestling event. She was previously banned from entering the United States for five years due to work visa issues, but now she’s back.

During DEFY Wrestling’s On Top show, she called 2023 her year of redemption. She also called out DEFY Women’s champion VertVixen. You can see some clips and images of her appearance in DEFY below:

Fightful Select reports that the son of former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty has started wrestling training.

