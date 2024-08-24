– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia will co-host the Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef eating contest alongside comedian Rob Riggle. The live hot dog-eating contest will stream live on Monday, September 2 at 12:00 pm PST on Netflix. You can see a trailer for the event below:

– Here is the lineup and livestream for today’s Memphis Wrestling 183:

OFFICIAL LINE-UP

OPEN INVITATIONAL BATTLE ROYAL | Over 20 competitors from all over the Mid-South will enter the ring but there will only be 1 winner! Who will be the last person standing?

LANE DYNASTY RESPONDS | Austin & Nikki Lane made their return to Memphis Wrestling last week to spoil the big announcement from Jonathan Gresham & a surprise appearance from Jordynne Grace. This week, we’ll hear from the Best of the Best & the first Women’s Champion.

SINGLES MATCH | SYCHO SIMON vs JT WILLIAMS

The sycho is on the loose. And you know security will be tight for this one!

SINGLES MATCH | AARON ROBERTS (c) with JUSTIN CASE vs GIO SAVAGE

The new Memphis Heritage Champion Aaron Roberts will be in the house. You better believe we are going to hear from him about what happened last week. But first, he’s squaring up with Gio Savage.

THANK YOU, CLARKSBURG | We’ll take a look back at all the fun we had in Clarksburg, TN last week raising money for Clarksburg Volleyball!

WHY MIKE WHY? | We plan to… attempt… to get a word with Mike Anthony. Maybe, just MAYBE we will get to the bottom of all this Hollywood Clique mess.

MAIN EVENT | TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

SIR MATTHEW & LORD GASTON (c) vs TOO KOOL 2

King Cobra has made it official and with a special stipulation. The Champions advantage has been suspended – meaning that if Matt & Gaston are counted out or disqualified – they will LOSE the Tag Team Titles! We’re in for a “storybook ending”… but for which side?

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – We Are Memphis Wrestling!