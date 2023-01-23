wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Available For Free, AEW Heels Meetup This Friday, Latest Look At Knock at the Cabin

January 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW has released the entire Rumble on 44th Street event on Youtube for free. It features the following:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC
* KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight: Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Jonathan Gresham
* SWA World Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. KiLynn King
* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston
* Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors
* Shota Umino, Homicide, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Team Filthy
* Kylie Rae & Tiara James vs. Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa

– The latest virtual meetup for AEW Heels happens this Friday at 8 PM ET.

– Rotten Tomatoes has revealed a new look at the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan movie Knock at the Cabin, starring Batista.

