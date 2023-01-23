Various News: NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Available For Free, AEW Heels Meetup This Friday, Latest Look At Knock at the Cabin

– NJPW has released the entire Rumble on 44th Street event on Youtube for free. It features the following:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

* KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight: Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Jonathan Gresham

* SWA World Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. KiLynn King

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston

* Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors

* Shota Umino, Homicide, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Team Filthy

* Kylie Rae & Tiara James vs. Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa

– The latest virtual meetup for AEW Heels happens this Friday at 8 PM ET.

– The latest virtual meetup for AEW Heels happens this Friday at 8 PM ET.

– Rotten Tomatoes has revealed a new look at the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan movie Knock at the Cabin, starring Batista.