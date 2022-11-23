wrestling / News

Various News: NWA vs. AAA Advertised for Smashing Pumpkins Show, MLW Insider With Taya Valkyrie

November 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Billy Corgan NWA 74 Image Credit: NWA

– The Smashing Pumpkins are advertising NWA vs. AAA for an upcoming concert event slated for Mexico City, Mexico on March 4, 2023. The group’s frontman, Billy Corgan, is also the owner of NWA. You can check out the advertisement with NWA vs. AAA below:

– MLW Insider Episode 2, featuring Taya Valkyrie, is now available:

