Various News: NWA vs. AAA Advertised for Smashing Pumpkins Show, MLW Insider With Taya Valkyrie
– The Smashing Pumpkins are advertising NWA vs. AAA for an upcoming concert event slated for Mexico City, Mexico on March 4, 2023. The group’s frontman, Billy Corgan, is also the owner of NWA. You can check out the advertisement with NWA vs. AAA below:
SP are returning to Mexico City 🇲🇽 next March! Pre-sale starts Nov 28 at 2 pm CT and general on sale is Nov 29 at 2 pm CT. https://t.co/Dn44CpffUL pic.twitter.com/uOFq3l6GQf
— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) November 23, 2022
– MLW Insider Episode 2, featuring Taya Valkyrie, is now available:
