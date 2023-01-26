– As noted, Nikki Bella Says I Do debuts tonight on E! at 9:00 pm EST. E! released a new preview for tonight’s show:

– A new episode of NJPW on AXS TV airs tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show, featuring matchups from Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 1:

* The debut of Mercedes Monet

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto

* Keiji Mutoh & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA & BUSHI