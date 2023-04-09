wrestling / News
Various News: Rhea Ripley With Ring The Belle, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, More
– Rhea Ripley appeared on a Ring The Belle YouTube video that you can find below, described as:
New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley joins “Ring the Belle” to do part two of our viral thirst tweet reaction, reacts to Liv Morgan climbing up on Raquel Rodriguez, and talk about how to properly call her “Mami.”
– WWE featured a video from the most recent SmackDown that you can watch below, detailed as
WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week’s explosive SmackDown to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical and controversial moments.
– Danhausen posted an unboxing video of a gift he received from Brody King on his YouTube channel.
– Thunder Rosa shared the latest entry in her vlog on YouTube, described as:
Hola #thunderarmy It’s #ThunderRosa, and I’m excited to share my latest YouTube video with you all. In this video, I take you on a journey with me as I travel to #Winnipeg, Canada, for #AEW commentary in Spanish. It wasn’t an easy journey, as I had to endure 3 plane delays and make stops in 3 different cities before finally arriving. But, as always, I made the most of it and shared some of my favorite ” #Thunderglam ” moments along the way.
I reviewed some amazing perfumes from #dossierperfume and showed off my new press-on nails from #madamglam. And, of course, I made sure to carve out a little bit of time to train my dog and new puppy, because they are important parts of my life, too!
Finally, I made my way to #KansasCity for #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage where I had a blast bringing the action to fans in Spanish. So, if you want to see what life is like on the road as a professional wrestler and commentator, come join me on this wild journey!
