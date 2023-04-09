– WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi announced that his son Thamiko T. Fatu is getting into wrestling. Rikishi noted in the caption of his Instagram post, “Another one. Get ready #thamikotuuhetokafatu #TokoUso THAMIKO T. FATU #FatuLegacy for bookings contact link in bio .. 🇹🇴🇼🇸 Follow @thamikot.fatu 🩸☝🏾”

Rikishi’s other three sons, Solo Sikoa and The Usos, are all currently signed to WWE. Thamiko is Rikishi’s fourth son to get into the wrestling business. Rikishi also nicknamed Thamiko as “Toko Uso.”

Rikishi also trained his nephew, Jacob Fatu, who wrestles for MLW.

– At last night’s UFC 287 event, Jorge Masvidal lost his fight against Gilbert Burns and then announced his retirement from MMA after the fight. While Chris Jericho didn’t directly comment, he did retweet a clip suggesting he still needs to get revenge on Jorge Masvidal for the time he cost him a win on AEW Dynamite.