Various News: Saraya Wants AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles, New Matches Set For Wrestlecon Supershow, Control Center For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– In a post on Twitter, Saraya noted that she would like AEW to create women’s tag team titles.
In response to a post about International Women’s Day, she wrote: “Perfect way to celebrate would be to bring in Women’s tag titles. But that would open the door for more matches.. We are fortunate enough to have a lot of great women’s wrestlers on our roster that could be used in a tag division.”
– The Control Center video for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is now online:
– Three matches have been announced for the Wrestlecon Supershow on March 30 in Los Angeles:
* Negro Casas vs. Ultimo Dragon
* AAA MEGA Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander vs. Black Taurus
* Shigehiro Irie vs. Mike Bailey
* 10-Woman Tag Showcase
Stream the @wrestlecon Supershow LIVE on #HighspotsTV!
Announced matches so far! https://t.co/dzNFYDlrm4 pic.twitter.com/JWKUnlJDMn
— Highspots.TV (@HighspotsWN) March 8, 2023
