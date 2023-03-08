Various News: Saraya Wants AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles, New Matches Set For Wrestlecon Supershow, Control Center For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– In a post on Twitter, Saraya noted that she would like AEW to create women’s tag team titles.

In response to a post about International Women’s Day, she wrote: “Perfect way to celebrate would be to bring in Women’s tag titles. But that would open the door for more matches.. We are fortunate enough to have a lot of great women’s wrestlers on our roster that could be used in a tag division.”

– The Control Center video for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is now online:

– Three matches have been announced for the Wrestlecon Supershow on March 30 in Los Angeles:

* Negro Casas vs. Ultimo Dragon

* AAA MEGA Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander vs. Black Taurus

* Shigehiro Irie vs. Mike Bailey

* 10-Woman Tag Showcase