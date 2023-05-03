wrestling / News
Various News: Shane McMahon Working Out With NFL Player, Adam Cole Plays Resident Evil 4 Remake
– Following his torn quad injury at WrestleMania 39, Shane McMahon is continuing his recovery. He also shared a video showing him working out in the gym alongside NFL player for the Buffalo Bills, Von Miller. You can check out that video McMahon shared below:
A workout partner that I’m fairly sure he’s not recruiting to join the #Bills.
Von Miller and WWE’s @shanemcmahon racing “on the road to recovery” via McMahon’s Instagram.
Miller suffered an ACL injury on Thanksgiving while McMahon tore his quad at WrestleMania. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/FhyofBQilS
— Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) May 3, 2023
– Adam Cole released a let’s play video for the Resident Evil 4 Remake:
