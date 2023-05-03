wrestling / News

Various News: Shane McMahon Working Out With NFL Player, Adam Cole Plays Resident Evil 4 Remake

May 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 39 Shane McMahon Image Credit: WWE

– Following his torn quad injury at WrestleMania 39, Shane McMahon is continuing his recovery. He also shared a video showing him working out in the gym alongside NFL player for the Buffalo Bills, Von Miller. You can check out that video McMahon shared below:

– Adam Cole released a let’s play video for the Resident Evil 4 Remake:

