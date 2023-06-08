wrestling / News

Various News: SHINE 75 Promos, WWN Proving Ground Full Event, Lineup for Loud East Wrestling’s Debut Event

June 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
SHINE 75 Image Credit: SHINE Wrestling

As noted, SHINE 75 is scheduled for June 18 in Clearwater, Florida. Renee Michelle is scheduled to defend her SHINE Nova Championship against The WOAD in a Lumberjill Match. WWNLive released the following promo from Renee Michelle on the upcoming match:

Lexi Gomez also cut a promo on her matchup against Labrava of Las Sicarias:

– WWN Live also released the full Proving Ground event from yesterday:

Loud East Wrestling will hold its debut event on June 24 in The Bronx at The Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Last Man Standing Match: Homicide vs. Jay Lover
* The Mane Event vs. Fight or Die
* Ghost Shadow vs. Mantequilla
* Scramble Match: Mr. James vs. Raheem Royal vs. Oni King vs Kama Kazi vs. Swavie Javi vs. Anthony Gangone
* Adonis Stone vs. Joe Ocasio
* The Rottweilers’ Open Challenge with Julius Smokes,Steve Mack and Benny Candela
* Vince Steele vs. Rage
* Ken Broadway vs Papadon
* Lucha Madness Scramble Match
* Kevin Cash vs Johnny Rambeau
* The Grimm Reefer in action and more.

