– As noted, SHINE 75 is scheduled for June 18 in Clearwater, Florida. Renee Michelle is scheduled to defend her SHINE Nova Championship against The WOAD in a Lumberjill Match. WWNLive released the following promo from Renee Michelle on the upcoming match:

Lexi Gomez also cut a promo on her matchup against Labrava of Las Sicarias:

– WWN Live also released the full Proving Ground event from yesterday:

– Loud East Wrestling will hold its debut event on June 24 in The Bronx at The Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Last Man Standing Match: Homicide vs. Jay Lover

* The Mane Event vs. Fight or Die

* Ghost Shadow vs. Mantequilla

* Scramble Match: Mr. James vs. Raheem Royal vs. Oni King vs Kama Kazi vs. Swavie Javi vs. Anthony Gangone

* Adonis Stone vs. Joe Ocasio

* The Rottweilers’ Open Challenge with Julius Smokes,Steve Mack and Benny Candela

* Vince Steele vs. Rage

* Ken Broadway vs Papadon

* Lucha Madness Scramble Match

* Kevin Cash vs Johnny Rambeau

* The Grimm Reefer in action and more.