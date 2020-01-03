wrestling / News
Various News: Tessa Blanchard and Daga Get Engaged, Ethan Page Releases New Vlog, Photo Gallery of Stars Who Won Gold in NXT and WWE
January 3, 2020
– Tessa Blanchard and DAGA recently got engaged, according to PWInsider.
– Ethan Page has posted his latest vlog, which takes place at Wrestlecade.
– WWE.com has a photo gallery of their various superstars who won titles in both NXT and the main roster. Names include Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade (who recently won the US title and Kevin Owens.
