Various News: Tessa Blanchard and Daga Get Engaged, Ethan Page Releases New Vlog, Photo Gallery of Stars Who Won Gold in NXT and WWE

January 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Tessa Blanchard and DAGA recently got engaged, according to PWInsider.

– Ethan Page has posted his latest vlog, which takes place at Wrestlecade.

WWE.com has a photo gallery of their various superstars who won titles in both NXT and the main roster. Names include Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade (who recently won the US title and Kevin Owens.

