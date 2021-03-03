wrestling / News
Various News: The Fabulous Freebirds Share Stories With Gerald Brisco and JBL, WWE Congratulates Alyse Ashton
March 3, 2021 | Posted by
– The Fabulous Freebirds were the guests on the latest Brisco and Bradshaw podcast with JBL and Gerald Brisco, which you can see below:
– WWE congratulated Alyse Ashton on her recent engagement to her partner Jeff Cecil:
Congratulations, @AlyseAshtonWWE! https://t.co/EG0Ks6GXJj
— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2021
