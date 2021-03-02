WWE Personality Alyse Ashton Announces Engagement

WWE host and interviewer Alyse Ashton is set to get hitched, as she announced on social media. Ashton, who has worked as a backstage interviewer and hosts This Week in WWE, took to her Instagram account yesterday and noted that her partner Jeff Cecil proposed over the weekend, and she accepted.

Ashton wrote:

“”It’s like a dream…a wonderful dream come true” ~ Cinderella #HappilyEverAfter #ISaidYes #MyPrinceCharming #DisneyEngagement #DreamsComeTrue”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.