WWE Personality Alyse Ashton Announces Engagement
March 2, 2021 | Posted by
WWE host and interviewer Alyse Ashton is set to get hitched, as she announced on social media. Ashton, who has worked as a backstage interviewer and hosts This Week in WWE, took to her Instagram account yesterday and noted that her partner Jeff Cecil proposed over the weekend, and she accepted.
Ashton wrote:
“”It’s like a dream…a wonderful dream come true” ~ Cinderella #HappilyEverAfter #ISaidYes #MyPrinceCharming #DisneyEngagement #DreamsComeTrue”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
