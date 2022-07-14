Various News: The Grizzled Young Veterans Receive New Ring Names, Highspots Announces New Streaming Websites, XFL Showcases Coaches Advice

– PWInsider has an update on the new ring names for the team formerly known as The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson). Per the report, James Drake’s new ring name is Jagger Reid. Meanwhile, Zack Gibson will be called Rip Fowler.

The tag will be part of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster moving forward. As previously noted, WWE filed a trademark on the Jagger Reid nickname earlier this week.

– Per PWInsider, Highspots Wrestling announced two new streaming websites: Highspots TV and Highspots Now. Here’s the full announcement:

Highspots is excited to launch two brand new streaming sites, Highspots TV & Highspots Now! Highspots TV will feature premium content, live streams, PWG (BOLA 2022 STREAMING NOW), SHIMMER, New Interviews, Live VOD debuts and watchaongs! We are working to make some major announcements in regards to live streams that will be coming soon! Available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, & Roku. Amazon Fire- Coming Soon Download today in the App Store or visit Highspots.TV and sign up now! #HighspotsTV Highspots now is a colloborative effort and will feature the best of the Highspots Video Library, WWN Video Library, Kayfabe Commentaries Library and collaborations from independent promotions from around the world. Available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, & Roku. Amazon Fire- Coming Soon

– The latest XFL revival released a new video showcasing “Coaches Advice”: