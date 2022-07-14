WWE Files Trademarks for Ezekiel, Channing Lorenzo, and Jagger Reid

– Fightful reports that WWE filed trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on July 11 for multiple ring names, including Ezekiel. The trademark applications were filed for the following ring names:

* Ezekiel

* Channing Lorenzo

* Jagger Reid

The USPTO trademark filings had the following description:

WWE Superstar Elias is currently portraying his younger brother, “Ezekiel,” on Monday Night Raw. Channing Lorenzo is part of the NXT 2.0 roster. It’s not yet known who will be using the Jagger Reid nickname.