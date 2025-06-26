– Bodyslam.net’s Cory Hayes reports that several TNA stars will be appearing at tonight’s New York Mets game at Citifield. The wrestlers in attendance include Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, Mike Santana, The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy), Brian Myers and Tommy Dreamer. They will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitches at tonight’s game and promoting TNA Slammiversary 2025.

Slammiversary 2025 takes place on Sunday, July 20 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Several TNA stars will be throwing out ceremonial first pitches tonight at the New York Mets game to help promote Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/hfY8IEmJaT — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) June 26, 2025

– The latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show is now available on YouTube:

On this episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki is still in NYC buzzing from an epic weekend at Fanatics Fest in NYC while Brie is home in Napa recovering from the chaos (and cuteness) of the Kids’ Choice Awards with Birdie! From celebrity run-ins and wild competitions to orange carpet moments and Dora the Explorer sightings, the twins are catching each other—and you—up on everything. Nikki dishes all the behind-the-scenes fun from Fanatics Fest, including the moment a fan almost beat Tom Brady, her game-day glam entrance, and being ghosted by Cam Newton! Meanwhile, Brie shares what it was like watching Birdie live her glam dreams on the orange carpet, only to be overwhelmed by the flashing lights and chaos (relatable, girl!). But between a fresh tan, a confidence boost from her workouts, and her upcoming X Games hosting debut, Brie’s definitely got her groove back—and Nikki noticed. It’s a catch-up episode for the booked & busy twins packed with laughs, glam, and gratitude, plus a fun game and a fresh Inspiration Affirmation to end on a high note.

