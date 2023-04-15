Various News: Update on Cody Rhodes’ Interest In Hollywood, Mickie James Still Making Appearances, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown

– It was previously reported that Cody Rhodes had meetings in Los Angeles about taking roles in Hollywood. Fightful Select noted that while acting is something he is pursuing, he doesn’t plan on being a part-timer in wrestling. Any projects he would take would have to work around his WWE schedule.

– While Mickie James is currently injured, she is still making her scheduled appearances. She still showed up at conventions she was booked at, as well as the Dresslemania event. Fightful noted that doctors originally told James she could miss months due to her injury.

– WWE has shared highlights of today’s Smackdown Lowdown: