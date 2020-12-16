wrestling / News
Various News: Volador Jr. Hits New NWA Historic Welterweight Title Milestone, Giulia Named Tokyo Sports 2020 Women’s MVP
– Volador Jr. has hit a new milestone as NWA Historic Welterweight champion. As Cagematch notes, Volador has reached 2,402 total days as champion between his three title reigns. The CMLL star is at 866 days in his current reign.
– Tokyo Sports has named Giulia their Women’s MVP of the Year for 2020. STARDOM posted to Twitter to congratulate their star on the honor, posting:
“Congratulations to Giulia, who was named winner of the Tokyo Sports Women’s MVP of the Year!
This marks the 7th time in Stardom’s 10 year history, that a Stardom wrestler has won this prestigious award!”
