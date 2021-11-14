wrestling / News
Various News: WALTER Reportedly Dating Jinny, Tony D’Angelo Tells The Story of Tommy Thumbs, Matt Hardy Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero
– There’s been recent evidence to suggest that NXT UK’s WALTER and Jinny are currently dating. Jinny recently posted a photo of the two having dinner, with a heart emoji, on her Instagram Story. WALTER then shared a photo of Jinny on his own Instagram story. Neither have confirmed they are a couple, however.
Former #NXTUK Champion #WALTER is in a relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Jinny, as per the latter's latest Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/4dLKoJAm31
— Shawn Shashidharan (@shawnitch) November 13, 2021
– A video from WWE NXT 2.0 featured Tony D’Angelo telling the story of ‘Tommy Thumbs’.
– In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero on the sixteenth anniversary of his passing.
He wrote: “It was 16 years ago today that we lost a great man & phenomenal pro wrestler, my friend, Eddie Guerrero. I’ll never forget how amazing Eddie was & how much he was loved by everyone. Miss you, EG!”
It was 16 years ago today that we lost a great man & phenomenal pro wrestler, my friend, Eddie Guerrero. I’ll never forget how amazing Eddie was & how much he was loved by everyone. Miss you, EG! pic.twitter.com/Fugq6L566i
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 13, 2021
