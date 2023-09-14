wrestling / News

Varius News: Hikaru Shida Upset After AEW Dynamite Loss, Slick Chats With JBL & Brisco

September 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
HIkaru Shida AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Toni Storm won a Fatal 4-Way match on last night’s AEW Dynamite to earn a title shot against reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya. It looks like Hikaru Shida is upset that Hikaru Shida cost her the win in the match, kicking her in the face and then landing a stomp. However, Storm then snuck in with a rollup to get the pin. Shida tweeted on last night’s match, “Can’t trust. I tried, but just can’t. #AEWDynamite #AEW”

– Slick is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

