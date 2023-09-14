– Toni Storm won a Fatal 4-Way match on last night’s AEW Dynamite to earn a title shot against reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya. It looks like Hikaru Shida is upset that Hikaru Shida cost her the win in the match, kicking her in the face and then landing a stomp. However, Storm then snuck in with a rollup to get the pin. Shida tweeted on last night’s match, “Can’t trust. I tried, but just can’t. #AEWDynamite #AEW”

– Slick is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw: