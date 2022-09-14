Velveteen Dream Responds To EC3 Allegations, Says He Proved He Didn’t Record Anyone

The former Velveteen Dream has posted a new video taking aim at EC3 and denying the latter’s claims he tried to record people in the bathroom. As you may recall, EC3 said in an interview with Sportskeeda earlier this month that when they were in NXT together, EC3 had a party at his place and caught Dream (real name Patrick Clark) attempting to film people urinating at the party, having walked in to find Clark’s phone “selfie-style, propped up, on, filming, where if somebody is going to take a pee, they would have their phallus out urinating into the water.”

Clark, who has been dealing with legal troubles stemming from two arrests last month, is now out of jail with PWInsider reporting that according to court records payments were made in relation to his case which appear to have led to his being released. Clark posted a video to his Instagram account in which he alleges that he proved to another talent who was at the party that he had not filmed anything. He also alleges that everyone was drunk and that cocaine was being used at the party.

The video is not embeddable, but you can see a transcript of the comments below. Clark has a scheduled arraignment on September 19th for his arrests from last month, the second of which was in relation to violating the terms of an existing parole. The initial arrest on August 20th was on charges of First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning, with the second arrest taking place on on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Okay, so let me explain something to everybody. First of all, to everyone who has sent their well-wishes, and their respects and their love toward me, I just want to say thank you very much. Because I love you all, and I appreciate you all, and the support means the world to me, okay? And God works in amazing ways, okay? Let me tell you this. I’m trying to help my old man out on a computer, and I just type in WWE, right? Tell me why the first thing I see is, EC3 has talked to the dirt sheets. I guess since I’m on TMZ now I’m somebody again. EC3 has gone to the dirt sheet saying that, if you haven’t seen it, he had a party at his house one night. And if I’m to be correct, this was about, uh, 2017 – 2018, EC3? And uh, I’m not gonna tell people who was at this party outta respect for our mutual friends. But one of our mutual friends is a former NXT talent that no longer works for the WWE, and the other person is a current Monday Night Raw talent who used to wrestle, talent for NXT, okay? “Mike — EC3 — you go out here after I give you the best match you’ve ever had in your entire career. You go out here and you — I’m tired of people throwing dirt on my name. You throw this dirt on my name saying that I tried to record you in your bathroom. Let’s be honest, Mike. You’re leaving out a lot of details. What were we doing that night, Mike? What type of powder was on the table, Mike? Okay? Okay, let’s be real. So let’s not leave out all the details. We were all drunk, you were pissy drunk because you were in your place. You were damned near passed out in the corner. You and your home girl, whichever chick you were screwing at the time, okay? And the other two people, our mutual friends, were there. I left my phone on your bathroom counter. And because you were not sure of my sexuality at the time because of the character I played on TV and because we’re not friends in real life at all, You try to accuse me of recording you in your own home. “So what did I do? I went to our mutual friend who no longer works for the WWE, a former NXT talent. And I showed him my phone. and had him go through my photos and videos, and my recently deleteds, just to prove to you and the other person that was there — who, because I respect him and he has a job, okay? I’m not gonna put him out there, okay? I had him prove to you that I was not recording you. “Cocaine is a hell of a drug, EC3. Get your s**t together. And if anyone would like to go to my friends list right now and check out who follows me — ’cause I’m not following him — EC3 is a follower of mine. I would think, I would really think, that if you thought that much of me? That you couldn’t trust me? You definitely wouldn’t be following me on social media, on Instagram all these years later, EC3. You’re pathetic. Now control that narrative, you a**hole.”

