Venue Advertising WWE Universal Championship Match For Hell In A Cell

– It looks as if a Universal Championship match will be held in the cell at WWE Hell in a Cell, if the PPV’s venue is accurate. The Golden1 Center in Sacramento, which will host the PPV, posted the following to Twitter advertising that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will challenge the winner of Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions for the championship at HIAC.

Rollins and Strowman will be facing off for Rollins’ title at the September 15th PPV, and will also be defending their Raw Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Hell in a Cell takes place just three weeks later on October 6th. Of course, as always the card is subject to change.