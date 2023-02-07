wrestling / News
Vickie Guerrero, AEW Honored in El Paso Ahead of Tomorrow’s Dynamite
AEW is heading to El Paso, Texas tomorrow, and the city has honored the company and Vickie Guerrero ahead of Dynamite’s debut in the city. Guerrero posted to Twitter to note that she was named honorary ambassador to the city and that yesterday was All Elite Wrestling Day in the city.
Guerrero, who was born and raised in the city, wrote:
Today is incredible! @elpasocountytx proclaimed a resolution by naming Monday February 6, 2023 All Elite Wrestling day in El Paso, TX. I have been named honorary Ambassador to El Paso, Tx! Thank you to the El Paso County Commissioners for the honor!”
Today is incredible! @elpasocountytx proclaimed a resolution by naming Monday February 6, 2023 All Elite Wrestling day in El Paso, TX. I have been named honorary Ambassador to El Paso, Tx! Thank you to the El Paso County Commissioners for the honor! pic.twitter.com/vncJSbbnzq
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) February 7, 2023
