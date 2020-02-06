Video of Noam Dar Winning ICW World Title, First Defense Scheduled for March Against Wolfgang

– As previously reported, NXT UK Superstar Noam Dar won the ICW World title earlier this week at ICW Annual Square Go. ICW later released some footage of Dar’s title victory over Stevie Boy at Square Go, and you can check out that video in the player below.

Per ICW, Noam Dar is scheduled to defend his title next month against Wolfgang, who is currently co-holder of the NXT UK tag team titles along with Mark Coffey. The ICW World title match between the two will be held on March 21 at the Wrestling Experience Scotland card in Ayr.